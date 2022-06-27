MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTON-126Pittsburgh+108
at PHILADELPHIA-118Atlanta+100
at ST. LOUIS-162Miami+140
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFCincinnatiOFF
LA Dodgers-215atCOLORADO+185
San DiegoOFFatARIZONAOFF
American League
at CLEVELANDOFFMinnesotaOFF
at N.Y YANKEES-190Oakland+160
at TORONTO-140Boston+120
at CLEVELANDOFFMinnesotaOFF
Texas-122atKANSASCITY+103
at LA ANGELSOFFChicagoWhiteSoxOFF
at SEATTLE-184Baltimore+154
Interleague
Milwaukee-110atTAMPABAY-106
at N.Y METS-115Houston-105
at SAN FRANCISCO-198Detroit+164

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

