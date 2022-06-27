|MLB
|Tuesday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|-126
|Pittsburgh
|+108
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-118
|Atlanta
|+100
|at ST. LOUIS
|-162
|Miami
|+140
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|-215
|at
|COLORADO
|+185
|San Diego
|OFF
|at
|ARIZONA
|OFF
|American League
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-190
|Oakland
|+160
|at TORONTO
|-140
|Boston
|+120
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
|Texas
|-122
|at
|KANSAS
|CITY
|+103
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|at SEATTLE
|-184
|Baltimore
|+154
|Interleague
|Milwaukee
|-110
|at
|TAMPA
|BAY
|-106
|at N.Y METS
|-115
|Houston
|-105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-198
|Detroit
|+164
