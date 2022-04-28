MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
San Diego-168atPITTSBURGH+144
at N.Y METS-117Philadelphia-103
at MILWAUKEE-145ChicagoCubs+135
at ST. LOUIS-175Arizona+149
at COLORADO-110Cincinnati-109
at SAN FRANCISCO-202Washington+171
American League
Boston-145atBALTIMORE+135
at TORONTO-120Houston+100
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-121LAAngels+101
at TAMPA BAY-125Minnesota+105
N.Y Yankees-193atKANSASCITY+165
at OAKLAND-136Cleveland+115
Interleague
Seattle-121atMIAMI+101
at TEXASOFFAtlantaOFF
at LA DODGERS-241Detroit+198
NBA
Friday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Memphis(229)atMINNESOTA
NHL
Friday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at PHILADELPHIA-125Ottawa+105
at TORONTO-120Boston+100
at PITTSBURGH-320Columbus+260
at BUFFALO-130Chicago+110
at NEW JERSEY-160Detroit+135
Florida-330atMONTREAL+265
at N.Y RANGERSOFFWashingtonOFF
Tampa Bay-200atN.YISLANDERS+170
Colorado-130atMINNESOTA+110
at ST. LOUIS-160LasVegas+135
Calgary-180atWINNIPEG+160
at DALLAS-230Anaheim+160
at EDMONTON-195Vancouver+165
at SEATTLE-120SanJose+100
Nashville-290atARIZONA+240

