MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
St. Louis (gm 1)-162atCHICAGOCUBS+148
at PHILADELPHIA-220Pittsburgh+180
at CINCINNATI-190Washington+165
St. Louis (gm 2)-180atCHICAGOCUBS+155
at MILWAUKEE-150N.Y.Mets+135
San Francisco-195atCOLORADO+165
L.A. Dodgers-220atARIZONA+190
at SAN DIEGO-125Atlanta+105
American League
Texas-110atBALTIMORE-104
at DETROIT-113KansasCity-102
N.Y. Yankees-113atBOSTON-102
Chicago White Sox-145atCLEVELAND+125
Toronto-140atMINNESOTA+125
Seattle-120atL.A.ANGELS-100
at OAKLAND-115Houston-105
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY-310Miami+245
College football
Friday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE3(56)MiddleTennessee
at VIRGINIA44(68½)WakeForest
Liberty7(53½)atSYRACUSE
at FRESNO ST.3130(58½)UNLV
Saturday
at MINNESOTA3131(51)BowlingGreen
at NORTHWESTERN1515(48)Ohio
at PENN ST.30½32(54½)Villanova
Georgia32½35(53)atVANDERBILT
at TCU10½10(65½)SMU
at TEXAS118(61½)TexasTech
LSU43(56½)atMISSISSIPPIST.
at CENT. MICHIGAN10½12(55½)FIU
at ARMY9(48½)Miami(Ohio)
Missouri22(58)atBOSTONCOLLEGE
Boise St.9(70)atUTAHST.
at WISCONSIN7(45)NotreDame
at COASTAL CAROLINA3636(65)UMass
Toledo45(56½)atBALLST.
at E. MICHIGAN7(62½)TexasSt.
at W. MICHIGAN3(63)SanJoseSt.
at UTAH13½15(53½)WashingtonSt.
at MICHIGAN18½21(49½)Rutgers
at IOWA2324(44½)ColoradoSt.
at MEMPHIS3(67)UTSA
at MARYLAND14½15(70)KentSt.
at PURDUE1111(53)Illinois
Louisville2(61½)atFLORIDAST.
Iowa St.7(47½)atBAYLOR
Wyoming29½31(54½)atUCONN
Clemson1010(47½)atNCSTATE
Texas A&M5(47)atARKANSAS
at AUBURN26½27(57)GeorgiaSt.
at DUKE1316(57)Kansas
at TULSA13½14(62½)ArkansasSt.
UCLA5(58½)atSTANFORD
Louisiana-Lafayette13½14(53½)atGEORGIASOUTHERN
Buffalo1214(51½)atOLDDOMINION
at MICHIGAN ST.45(52)Nebraska
at HOUSTON2020(48)Navy
at OKLAHOMA ST.6(46½)KansasSt.
at FLORIDA2019(63½)Tennessee
Kentucky5(48½)atSOUTHCAROLINA
at LOUISIANA TECH1211(64½)NorthTexas
at ALABAMA44½46(58½)SouthernMiss.
at OHIO ST.4949(67)Akron
at OKLAHOMA16½17(55½)WestVirginia
North Carolina1213(63)atGEORGIATECH
at TULANE44(55½)UAB
Hawaii16½17(61½)atNEWMEXICOST.
Troy2324(50)atLOUISIANA-MONROE
at AIR FORCE54(54)FAU
Indiana109(63½)atW.KENTUCKY
at UTEP21(54)NewMexico
at WASHINGTON8(46½)California
at BYU23½23(53½)SouthFlorida
at ARIZONA ST.1415(45)Colorado
at OREGON27½29(59)Arizona
at SOUTHERN CAL1311(62)OregonSt.
NFL
Thursday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
Carolina78(43)atHOUSTON
Sunday
at TENNESSEE55(48)Indianapolis
at NY GIANTS33(47½)Atlanta
at KANSAS CITY7(54½)LAChargers
at PITTSBURGH3(43½)Cincinnati
at CLEVELAND7(45½)Chicago
Baltimore99(50)atDETROIT
at NEW ENGLAND33(42)NewOrleans
Arizona78(52)atJACKSONVILLE
at BUFFALO8(45½)Washington
at DENVER10½11(41½)NYJets
at LAS VEGAS4(44)Miami
Seattle2(55½)atMINNESOTA
at LA RAMS2(55½)TampaBay
at SAN FRANCISCO4(50)GreenBay
Monday
at DALLAS4(52)Philadelphia

