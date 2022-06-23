|MLB
|Friday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at MIAMI
|-134
|N.Y
|Mets
|+114
|LA Dodgers
|-124
|at
|ATLANTA
|+106
|at ST. LOUIS
|-166
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+140
|Philadelphia
|-120
|at
|SAN
|DIEGO
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-198
|Cincinnati
|+164
|American League
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-118
|Houston
|-102
|Boston
|-112
|at
|CLEVELAND
|-104
|at KANSAS CITY
|-142
|Oakland
|+120
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-166
|Baltimore
|+143
|at LA ANGELS
|-156
|Seattle
|+132
|Interleague
|at TAMPA BAY
|-198
|Pittsburgh
|+164
|at TEXAS
|-166
|Washington
|+140
|at MINNESOTA
|-162
|Colorado
|+136
|Toronto
|-154
|at
|MILWAUKEE
|+130
|at ARIZONA
|-166
|Detroit
|+140
|NHL
|Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at COLORADO
|-176
|Tampa
|Bay
|+146
