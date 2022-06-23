MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at MIAMI-134N.YMets+114
LA Dodgers-124atATLANTA+106
at ST. LOUIS-166ChicagoCubs+140
Philadelphia-120atSANDIEGO+102
at SAN FRANCISCO-198Cincinnati+164
American League
at N.Y YANKEES-118Houston-102
Boston-112atCLEVELAND-104
at KANSAS CITY-142Oakland+120
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-166Baltimore+143
at LA ANGELS-156Seattle+132
Interleague
at TAMPA BAY-198Pittsburgh+164
at TEXAS-166Washington+140
at MINNESOTA-162Colorado+136
Toronto-154atMILWAUKEE+130
at ARIZONA-166Detroit+140
NHL
Friday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at COLORADO-176TampaBay+146

