NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|7
|(214)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|5½
|(227½)
|Phoenix
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-225
|Detroit
|+188
|Tampa Bay
|-130
|at BALTIMORE
|+110
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
|at LA ANGELS
|-136
|Houston
|+116
|at SEATTLE
|-168
|Texas
|+142
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-174
|Colorado
|+146
|N.Y Mets
|-225
|at CINCINNATI
|+188
|LA Dodgers
|-122
|at MILWAUKEE
|+104
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-120
|St. Louis
|+102
|Miami
|-120
|at ARIZONA
|+102
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-250
|Washington
|+205
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-138
|Toronto
|+118
|at ATLANTA
|-178
|Boston
|+150
|San Diego
|-112
|at MINNESOTA
|-104
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-146
|Carolina
|+122
|Dallas
|-138
|at SEATTLE
|+115
