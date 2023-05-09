NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON7(214)Philadelphia
at DENVER(227½)Phoenix

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-225Detroit+188
Tampa Bay-130at BALTIMORE+110
at N.Y YANKEES-250Oakland+205
Chicago White Sox-142at KANSAS CITY+120
at LA ANGELS-136Houston+116
at SEATTLE-168Texas+142

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PITTSBURGH-174Colorado+146
N.Y Mets-225at CINCINNATI+188
LA Dodgers-122at MILWAUKEE+104
at CHICAGO CUBS-120St. Louis+102
Miami-120at ARIZONA+102
at SAN FRANCISCO-250Washington+205

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at PHILADELPHIA-138Toronto+118
at ATLANTA-178Boston+150
San Diego-112at MINNESOTA-104

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at NEW JERSEY-146Carolina+122
Dallas-138at SEATTLE+115

