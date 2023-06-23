MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Minnesota-130at DETROIT+110
at TAMPA BAY-270Kansas City+220
SeattleOFFat BALTIMOREOFF
Texas-112at N.Y YANKEES-104
at TORONTO-310Oakland+250
Boston-118at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+100

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-156at CINCINNATI+132
at MIAMI-190Pittsburgh+160
N.Y Mets-120at PHILADELPHIA+102
at SAN DIEGO-290Washington+235
at SAN FRANCISCO-184Arizona+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-144Milwaukee+122
LA Angels-158at COLORADO+134
at LA DODGERS-146Houston+124

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you