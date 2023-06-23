MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Minnesota
|-130
|at DETROIT
|+110
|at TAMPA BAY
|-270
|Kansas City
|+220
|Seattle
|OFF
|at BALTIMORE
|OFF
|Texas
|-112
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-104
|at TORONTO
|-310
|Oakland
|+250
|Boston
|-118
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+100
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-156
|at CINCINNATI
|+132
|at MIAMI
|-190
|Pittsburgh
|+160
|N.Y Mets
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at SAN DIEGO
|-290
|Washington
|+235
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-184
|Arizona
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-144
|Milwaukee
|+122
|LA Angels
|-158
|at COLORADO
|+134
|at LA DODGERS
|-146
|Houston
|+124
