MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TEXAS-200Detroit+168
Cleveland-130at KANSAS CITY+110
at LA ANGELS-122Chicago White Sox+104
N.Y Yankees-156at OAKLAND+132

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
San Diego-162at PITTSBURGH+136
at N.Y METS-146Milwaukee+124
Philadelphia-126at CHICAGO CUBS+108
at COLORADOOFFLA DodgersOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-164Minnesota+138
at SEATTLE-240Washington+198
at BALTIMORE-172Cincinnati+144
San Francisco-110at TORONTO-106
Miami-120at BOSTON+100
Houston-116at ST. LOUIS-102
Tampa Bay-152at ARIZONA+128

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you