MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|-200
|Detroit
|+168
|Cleveland
|-130
|at KANSAS CITY
|+110
|at LA ANGELS
|-122
|Chicago White Sox
|+104
|N.Y Yankees
|-156
|at OAKLAND
|+132
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|San Diego
|-162
|at PITTSBURGH
|+136
|at N.Y METS
|-146
|Milwaukee
|+124
|Philadelphia
|-126
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+108
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-164
|Minnesota
|+138
|at SEATTLE
|-240
|Washington
|+198
|at BALTIMORE
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+144
|San Francisco
|-110
|at TORONTO
|-106
|Miami
|-120
|at BOSTON
|+100
|Houston
|-116
|at ST. LOUIS
|-102
|Tampa Bay
|-152
|at ARIZONA
|+128
