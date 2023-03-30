NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MILWAUKEE(236½)Boston
at DENVER7(OFF)New Orleans

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
UABat NORTH TEXAS

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-126Baltimore+108
at TAMPA BAY-230Detroit+190
Minnesota-148at KANSAS CITY+126
at HOUSTON-156Chicago White Sox+132
LA Angels-235at OAKLAND+194
at SEATTLE-122Cleveland+104

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Atlanta-270at WASHINGTON+220
Milwaukee-148at CHICAGO CUBS+126
N.Y Mets-126at MIAMI+108
at CINCINNATI-132Pittsburgh+112
at SAN DIEGO-220Colorado+184
at LA DODGERS-184Arizona+154

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-188San Francisco+158
at TEXAS-134Philadelphia+116
Toronto-120at ST. LOUIS+102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at OTTAWA-162Philadelphia+134
at BOSTON-465Columbus+340
at NEW JERSEY-137N.Y Rangers+114
Florida-225at MONTREAL+184
at TAMPA BAY-192Washington+158
at PITTSBURGH-205Nashville+168
Carolina-220at DETROIT+180
St. Louis-156at CHICAGO+130
at EDMONTON-154Los Angeles+128
at SEATTLE-330Anaheim+260
Vegas-182at SAN JOSE+150

