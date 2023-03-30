NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MILWAUKEE
|3½
|(236½)
|Boston
|at DENVER
|7
|(OFF)
|New Orleans
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|UAB
|2½
|at NORTH TEXAS
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at TAMPA BAY
|-230
|Detroit
|+190
|Minnesota
|-148
|at KANSAS CITY
|+126
|at HOUSTON
|-156
|Chicago White Sox
|+132
|LA Angels
|-235
|at OAKLAND
|+194
|at SEATTLE
|-122
|Cleveland
|+104
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-270
|at WASHINGTON
|+220
|Milwaukee
|-148
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+126
|N.Y Mets
|-126
|at MIAMI
|+108
|at CINCINNATI
|-132
|Pittsburgh
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-220
|Colorado
|+184
|at LA DODGERS
|-184
|Arizona
|+154
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-188
|San Francisco
|+158
|at TEXAS
|-134
|Philadelphia
|+116
|Toronto
|-120
|at ST. LOUIS
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at OTTAWA
|-162
|Philadelphia
|+134
|at BOSTON
|-465
|Columbus
|+340
|at NEW JERSEY
|-137
|N.Y Rangers
|+114
|Florida
|-225
|at MONTREAL
|+184
|at TAMPA BAY
|-192
|Washington
|+158
|at PITTSBURGH
|-205
|Nashville
|+168
|Carolina
|-220
|at DETROIT
|+180
|St. Louis
|-156
|at CHICAGO
|+130
|at EDMONTON
|-154
|Los Angeles
|+128
|at SEATTLE
|-330
|Anaheim
|+260
|Vegas
|-182
|at SAN JOSE
|+150
