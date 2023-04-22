NBA
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|2½
|(208½)
|at BROOKLYN
|Phoenix
|7½
|(226)
|at LA CLIPPERS
|Milwaukee
|4½
|(220½)
|at MIAMI
|at LA LAKERS
|3½
|(221)
|Memphis
MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-158
|Toronto
|+134
|at TAMPA BAY
|-180
|Chicago White Sox
|+152
|at BALTIMORE
|-172
|Detroit
|+144
|at TEXAS
|-220
|Oakland
|+184
|at LA ANGELS
|-178
|Kansas City
|+150
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-144
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+122
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-172
|Colorado
|+144
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-120
|N.Y Mets
|+102
|at PITTSBURGH
|-144
|Cincinnati
|+122
|San Diego
|-142
|at ARIZONA
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|-275
|Washington
|+225
|at CLEVELAND
|-132
|Miami
|+112
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Miami
|+110
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|Houston
|-116
|at ATLANTA
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-166
|St. Louis
|+140
National Hockey League (NHL)
Saturday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WINNIPEG
|-114
|Vegas
|-105
|Toronto
|-120
|at TAMPA BAY
|+100
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-140
|New Jersey
|+116
|Colorado
|-152
|at SEATTLE
|+126
