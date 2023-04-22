NBA

Saturday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Philadelphia(208½)at BROOKLYN
Phoenix(226)at LA CLIPPERS
Milwaukee(220½)at MIAMI
at LA LAKERS(221)Memphis

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y YANKEES-158Toronto+134
at TAMPA BAY-180Chicago White Sox+152
at BALTIMORE-172Detroit+144
at TEXAS-220Oakland+184
at LA ANGELS-178Kansas City+150

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-144at CHICAGO CUBS+122
at PHILADELPHIA-172Colorado+144
at SAN FRANCISCO-120N.Y Mets+102
at PITTSBURGH-144Cincinnati+122
San Diego-142at ARIZONA+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTA-275Washington+225
at CLEVELAND-132Miami+112
at CLEVELAND-130Miami+110
at MILWAUKEE-130Boston+110
Houston-116at ATLANTA-102
at SEATTLE-166St. Louis+140

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at WINNIPEG-114Vegas-105
Toronto-120at TAMPA BAY+100
at N.Y RANGERS-140New Jersey+116
Colorado-152at SEATTLE+126

