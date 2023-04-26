NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CLEVELAND(202½)New York
at MEMPHIS4(221½)LA Lakers
at MILWAUKEE11½(220½)Miami
Golden State(234½)at SACRAMENTO

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-130Boston+110
at TORONTO-184Chicago White Sox+154
N.Y Yankees-116at MINNESOTA-102
at TAMPA BAY-126Houston+108
at LA ANGELS-235Oakland+194

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-146at PITTSBURGH+124
at N.Y METS-205Washington+172
at ATLANTA-158Miami+134
San Diego-116at CHICAGO CUBS-102
St. LouisOFFat SAN FRANCISCOOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
TexasOFFat CINCINNATIOFF
at CLEVELAND-172Colorado+144
at MILWAUKEE-215Detroit+180
at ARIZONA-142Kansas City+120
Seattle-120at PHILADELPHIA+102

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BOSTON-250Florida+202
at COLORADO-184Seattle+152

