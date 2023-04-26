NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at CLEVELAND
|5½
|(202½)
|New York
|at MEMPHIS
|4
|(221½)
|LA Lakers
|at MILWAUKEE
|11½
|(220½)
|Miami
|Golden State
|1½
|(234½)
|at SACRAMENTO
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-130
|Boston
|+110
|at TORONTO
|-184
|Chicago White Sox
|+154
|N.Y Yankees
|-116
|at MINNESOTA
|-102
|at TAMPA BAY
|-126
|Houston
|+108
|at LA ANGELS
|-235
|Oakland
|+194
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-146
|at PITTSBURGH
|+124
|at N.Y METS
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|at ATLANTA
|-158
|Miami
|+134
|San Diego
|-116
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-102
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|OFF
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-172
|Colorado
|+144
|at MILWAUKEE
|-215
|Detroit
|+180
|at ARIZONA
|-142
|Kansas City
|+120
|Seattle
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BOSTON
|-250
|Florida
|+202
|at COLORADO
|-184
|Seattle
|+152
