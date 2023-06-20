MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Baltimore
|-130
|at TAMPA BAY
|+110
|Kansas City
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+100
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|Boston
|-120
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|Texas
|-115
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CINCINNATI
|OFF
|Colorado
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at PITTSBURGH
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|-130
|Arizona
|+110
|St. Louis
|-165
|at WASHINGTON
|+140
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-125
|Atlanta
|+105
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-130
|at MIAMI
|+110
|at HOUSTON
|-154
|N.Y Mets
|+130
|at LA ANGELS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
