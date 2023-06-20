MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Baltimore-130at TAMPA BAY+110
Kansas City-120at DETROIT+100
at N.Y YANKEESOFFSeattleOFF
at CLEVELANDOFFOaklandOFF
Boston-120at MINNESOTA+100
Texas-115at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-105

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CINCINNATIOFFColoradoOFF
Chicago CubsOFFat PITTSBURGHOFF
at MILWAUKEE-130Arizona+110
St. Louis-165at WASHINGTON+140
at PHILADELPHIA-125Atlanta+105
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFSan DiegoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-130at MIAMI+110
at HOUSTON-154N.Y Mets+130
at LA ANGELSOFFLA DodgersOFF

