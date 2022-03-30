|College Basketball
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Fresno State
|3
|at
|COASTAL
|CAROLINA
|at TEXAS A&M
|4
|Xavier
|NBA
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Philadelphia
|11
|(222½)
|at
|DETROIT
|at BROOKLYN
|1½
|(238)
|Milwaukee
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Cleveland
|at CHICAGO
|3½
|(223½)
|LA
|Clippers
|at UTAH
|11½
|(225)
|LA
|Lakers
|NHL
|Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at FLORIDA
|-357
|Chicago
|+276
|at CAROLINA
|-500
|Montreal
|+375
|at TORONTO
|-209
|Winnipeg
|+175
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-188
|Columbus
|+155
|at BOSTON
|-263
|New
|Jersey
|+213
|at MINNESOTA
|-117
|Pittsburgh
|-103
|at COLORADO
|-321
|San
|Jose
|+250
|at CALGARY
|-255
|Los
|Angeles
|+205
|Dallas
|-176
|at
|ANAHEIM
|+146
