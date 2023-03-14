College Basketball
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at TEXAS SOUTHERNFairleighDickinson
at FLORIDAUCF
at CLEMSON15½MoreheadState
at OKLAHOMA STATEYoungstownState
at NORTH TEXAS16½AlcornState
at CINCINNATIVirginiaTech
Santa ClaraatSAMHOUSTON
at ARIZONA STATENevada
at NEW MEXICOUtahValley
at OREGONUCIrvine
NBA
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CLEVELANDOFF(OFF)Philadelphia
at MIAMI(220)Memphis
Boston4(233½)atMINNESOTA
Sacramento1(240)atCHICAGO
at HOUSTONOFF(OFF)LALakers
at SAN ANTONIOOFF(OFF)Dallas
at LA CLIPPERS(235)GoldenState
NHL
Wednesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at WASHINGTON-132Buffalo+110
at TORONTO-150Colorado+125
Minnesota-160atST.LOUIS+132
New York-196atANAHEIM+162

