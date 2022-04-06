FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
NBA
Thursday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at CHARLOTTE13½(OFF)Orlando
at TORONTO2(OFF)Philadelphia
at MILWAUKEE(OFF)Boston
at NEW ORLEANS16½(OFF)Portland
at MINNESOTA(OFF)SanAntonio
at DENVER(OFF)Memphis
at GOLDEN STATE11(OFF)LALakers
NHL
Thursday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
Nashville-255atOTTAWA+205
at N.Y RANGERSOFFPittsburghOFF
at COLUMBUS-134Philadelphia+112
at NEW JERSEY-150Montreal+125
at CAROLINA-430Buffalo+330
Toronto-142atDALLAS+118
at CHICAGO-146Seattle+122
Vancouver-210atARIZONA+172
Edmonton-111atLOSANGELES-108
Calgary-240atSANJOSE+193

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

