MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at CINCINNATIOFFSt.LouisOFF
at PITTSBURGHOFFMiamiOFF
at PHILADELPHIA-136ChicagoCubs+116
at N.Y METS-180SanDiego+152
at MILWAUKEE-270Colorado+220
at ARIZONAOFFWashingtonOFF
at LA DODGERSOFFSanFranciscoOFF
American League
N.Y Yankees-164atBALTIMORE+138
at BOSTONOFFTorontoOFF
at KANSAS CITYOFFTampaBayOFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-162Cleveland+136
Texas-112atOAKLAND-104
at SEATTLEOFFHoustonOFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA-152LAAngels+130

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you