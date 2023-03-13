|College Basketball
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|at TEXAS A&M-CC
|3½
|Southeast
|Missouri
|State
|at MISSISSIPPI STATE
|1½
|Pittsburgh
|NBA
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Cleveland
|7½
|(OFF)
|at
|CHARLOTTE
|at WASHINGTON
|11
|(OFF)
|Detroit
|at TORONTO
|1
|(225½)
|Denver
|Orlando
|5
|(227½)
|at
|SAN
|ANTONIO
|at NEW ORLEANS
|1½
|(OFF)
|LA
|Lakers
|at OKLAHOMA CITY
|1½
|(OFF)
|Brooklyn
|at PORTLAND
|OFF
|(OFF)
|New
|York
|at PHOENIX
|OFF
|(OFF)
|Milwaukee
|NHL
|Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PITTSBURGH
|-350
|Montreal
|+275
|at CAROLINA
|-210
|Winnipeg
|+172
|at NEW JERSEY
|-138
|Tampa
|Bay
|+115
|Vegas
|-170
|at
|PHILADELPHIA
|+140
|at N.Y RANGERS
|-178
|Washington
|+146
|at NASHVILLE
|-152
|Detroit
|+126
|Boston
|-450
|at
|CHICAGO
|+340
|at EDMONTON
|-215
|Ottawa
|+176
|Dallas
|-140
|at
|VANCOUVER
|+116
|Calgary
|-225
|at
|ARIZONA
|+184
|at SAN JOSE
|-142
|Columbus
|+118
|at LOS ANGELES
|-140
|N.Y
|Islanders
|+116
