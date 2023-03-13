College Basketball
Tuesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at TEXAS A&M-CCSoutheastMissouriState
at MISSISSIPPI STATEPittsburgh
NBA
Tuesday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Cleveland(OFF)atCHARLOTTE
at WASHINGTON11(OFF)Detroit
at TORONTO1(225½)Denver
Orlando5(227½)atSANANTONIO
at NEW ORLEANS(OFF)LALakers
at OKLAHOMA CITY(OFF)Brooklyn
at PORTLANDOFF(OFF)NewYork
at PHOENIXOFF(OFF)Milwaukee
NHL
Tuesday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at PITTSBURGH-350Montreal+275
at CAROLINA-210Winnipeg+172
at NEW JERSEY-138TampaBay+115
Vegas-170atPHILADELPHIA+140
at N.Y RANGERS-178Washington+146
at NASHVILLE-152Detroit+126
Boston-450atCHICAGO+340
at EDMONTON-215Ottawa+176
Dallas-140atVANCOUVER+116
Calgary-225atARIZONA+184
at SAN JOSE-142Columbus+118
at LOS ANGELES-140N.YIslanders+116

