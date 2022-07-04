MLB
Tuesday
National League
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
N.Y Mets-210atCINCINNATI+176
at PHILADELPHIA-158Washington+134
at ATLANTA-152St.Louis+128
at MILWAUKEE-142ChicagoCubs+120
at ARIZONAOFFSanFranciscoOFF
at LA DODGERS-240Colorado+198
American League
Texas-116atBALTIMORE-102
Cleveland-152atDETROIT+128
at BOSTON-134TampaBay+116
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-134Minnesota+114
at HOUSTON-225KansasCity+188
Toronto-188atOAKLAND+158
Interleague
at SAN DIEGO-132Seattle+112
at MIAMI-136LAAngels+116
N.Y Yankees-230atPITTSBURGH+190

