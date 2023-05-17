NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at DENVER
|5½
|(227½)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-125
|LA Angels
|+105
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-132
|Cleveland
|+112
|at TORONTO
|-125
|N.Y Yankees
|+105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-144
|Florida
|+120
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.