NBA

Thursday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at DENVER(227½)LA Lakers

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-125LA Angels+105
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX-132Cleveland+112
at TORONTO-125N.Y Yankees+105

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMIOFFWashingtonOFF
at ST. LOUISOFFLA DodgersOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at N.Y METSOFFTampa BayOFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-144Florida+120

