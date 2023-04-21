NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|Boston
|5
|(229)
|at ATLANTA
|at NEW YORK
|2
|(211)
|Cleveland
|Denver
|2½
|(223)
|at MINNESOTA
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-174
|Chicago White Sox
|+146
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-134
|Toronto
|+114
|at BALTIMORE
|-180
|Detroit
|+152
|at TEXAS
|-196
|Oakland
|+164
|at LA ANGELS
|-300
|Kansas City
|+245
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-174
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|+146
|at PITTSBURGH
|-132
|Cincinnati
|+112
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-290
|Colorado
|+235
|San Diego
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-104
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-134
|Miami
|+114
|Houston
|-116
|at ATLANTA
|-102
|at MINNESOTA
|-205
|Washington
|+172
|at MILWAUKEE
|-178
|Boston
|+150
|at SEATTLE
|-142
|St. Louis
|+120
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Carolina
|-115
|at N.Y ISLANDERS
|-104
|Boston
|-156
|at FLORIDA
|+130
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Dallas
|OFF
|Edmonton
|-142
|at LOS ANGELES
|+118
