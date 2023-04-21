NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston5(229)at ATLANTA
at NEW YORK2(211)Cleveland
Denver(223)at MINNESOTA

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TAMPA BAY-174Chicago White Sox+146
at N.Y YANKEES-134Toronto+114
at BALTIMORE-180Detroit+152
at TEXAS-196Oakland+164
at LA ANGELS-300Kansas City+245

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-174at CHICAGO CUBS+146
at PITTSBURGH-132Cincinnati+112
at PHILADELPHIA-290Colorado+235
San Diego-112at ARIZONA-104
N.Y Mets-112at SAN FRANCISCO-104

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-134Miami+114
Houston-116at ATLANTA-102
at MINNESOTA-205Washington+172
at MILWAUKEE-178Boston+150
at SEATTLE-142St. Louis+120

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Carolina-115at N.Y ISLANDERS-104
Boston-156at FLORIDA+130
at MINNESOTAOFFDallasOFF
Edmonton-142at LOS ANGELES+118

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

© Data Skrive. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you