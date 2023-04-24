NBA
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|13
|(229½)
|Atlanta
|at DENVER
|9½
|(221)
|Minnesota
|at PHOENIX
|12
|(224)
|LA Clippers
MLB
Tuesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-136
|Boston
|+116
|at TAMPA BAY
|-164
|Houston
|+138
|at TORONTO
|-178
|Chicago White Sox
|+150
|N.Y Yankees
|-118
|at MINNESOTA
|+100
|at LA ANGELS
|-184
|Oakland
|+154
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Dodgers
|-142
|at PITTSBURGH
|+120
|at N.Y METS
|OFF
|Washington
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Miami
|OFF
|San Diego
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|OFF
|St. Louis
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-180
|Colorado
|+152
|Texas
|-136
|at CINCINNATI
|+116
|Seattle
|-118
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+100
|at MILWAUKEE
|-166
|Detroit
|+140
|at ARIZONA
|-132
|Kansas City
|+112
National Hockey League (NHL)
Tuesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CAROLINA
|-156
|N.Y Islanders
|+130
|at DALLAS
|-146
|Minnesota
|+122
|at EDMONTON
|-225
|Los Angeles
|+188
