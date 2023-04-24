NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at BOSTON13(229½)Atlanta
at DENVER(221)Minnesota
at PHOENIX12(224)LA Clippers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-136Boston+116
at TAMPA BAY-164Houston+138
at TORONTO-178Chicago White Sox+150
N.Y Yankees-118at MINNESOTA+100
at LA ANGELS-184Oakland+154

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
LA Dodgers-142at PITTSBURGH+120
at N.Y METSOFFWashingtonOFF
at ATLANTAOFFMiamiOFF
San DiegoOFFat CHICAGO CUBSOFF
at SAN FRANCISCOOFFSt. LouisOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CLEVELAND-180Colorado+152
Texas-136at CINCINNATI+116
Seattle-118at PHILADELPHIA+100
at MILWAUKEE-166Detroit+140
at ARIZONA-132Kansas City+112

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CAROLINA-156N.Y Islanders+130
at DALLAS-146Minnesota+122
at EDMONTON-225Los Angeles+188

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

