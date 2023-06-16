MLB
Saturday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|Toronto
|-142
|at TEXAS
|+120
|LA Angels
|-148
|at KANSAS CITY
|+126
|at SEATTLE
|-134
|Chicago White Sox
|+114
|at BOSTON
|-125
|N.Y Yankees
|+105
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Miami
|-175
|at WASHINGTON
|+150
|at N.Y METS
|-155
|St. Louis
|+135
|at ATLANTA
|-295
|Colorado
|+245
|at MILWAUKEE
|-122
|Pittsburgh
|+104
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
|Baltimore
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-142
|at OAKLAND
|+120
|at HOUSTON
|-172
|Cincinnati
|+144
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Cleveland
|-130
|at ARIZONA
|+110
