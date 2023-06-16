MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MINNESOTAOFFDetroitOFF
Toronto-142at TEXAS+120
LA Angels-148at KANSAS CITY+126
at SEATTLE-134Chicago White Sox+114
at BOSTON-125N.Y Yankees+105

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Miami-175at WASHINGTON+150
at N.Y METS-155St. Louis+135
at ATLANTA-295Colorado+245
at MILWAUKEE-122Pittsburgh+104
at LA DODGERSOFFSan FranciscoOFF

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at CHICAGO CUBSOFFBaltimoreOFF
Philadelphia-142at OAKLAND+120
at HOUSTON-172Cincinnati+144
Tampa BayOFFat SAN DIEGOOFF
Cleveland-130at ARIZONA+110

