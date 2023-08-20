MLB
Sunday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-190
|Seattle
|+160
|Boston
|OFF
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Detroit
|-116
|at CLEVELAND
|-102
|Baltimore
|-176
|at OAKLAND
|+148
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at ATLANTA
|-235
|San Francisco
|+194
|at ST. LOUIS
|-134
|N.Y Mets
|+114
|Philadelphia
|-220
|at WASHINGTON
|+184
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-118
|at CINCINNATI
|+100
|at MINNESOTA
|-138
|Pittsburgh
|+118
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-220
|Kansas City
|+184
|at TEXAS
|-205
|Milwaukee
|+172
|Chicago White Sox
|-116
|at COLORADO
|-102
