MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at HOUSTON-190Seattle+160
BostonOFFat N.Y YANKEESOFF
Detroit-116at CLEVELAND-102
Baltimore-176at OAKLAND+148

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at ATLANTA-235San Francisco+194
at ST. LOUIS-134N.Y Mets+114
Philadelphia-220at WASHINGTON+184

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Toronto-118at CINCINNATI+100
at MINNESOTA-138Pittsburgh+118
at CHICAGO CUBS-220Kansas City+184
at TEXAS-205Milwaukee+172
Chicago White Sox-116at COLORADO-102

