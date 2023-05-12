NBA

Friday

FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
at MIAMI(208½)New York
at LA LAKERS(221)Golden State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
Seattle-120at DETROIT+102
at N.Y YANKEESOFFTampa BayOFF
LA Angels-124at CLEVELAND+106
Houston-142at CHICAGO WHITE SOX+120
Texas-198at OAKLAND+166

National League

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at MIAMI-142Cincinnati+120
N.Y Mets-136at WASHINGTON+116
Philadelphia-154at COLORADO+130
San Francisco-115at ARIZONA-105
at LA DODGERS-142San Diego+120

Interleague

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at BALTIMORE-154Pittsburgh+130
Atlanta-156at TORONTO+132
St. Louis-112at BOSTON-104
at MINNESOTA-166Chicago Cubs+140
at MILWAUKEE-235Kansas City+194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLINE
at TORONTO-176Florida+146
Edmonton-130at VEGAS+108

