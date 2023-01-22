College Basketball
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOG
at VIRGINIA TECHDuke
ColgateatBOSTONUNIVERSITY
Pennsylvania13½atHARTFORD
at COASTAL CAROLINAChicagoState
at WESTERN ILLINOISNorthDakota
at DETROIT MERCYOakland
at SOUTH CAROLINA STATEDelawareState
at HOWARDCoppinState
at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRALMaryland-EasternShore
Norfolk StateatMORGANSTATE
Prairie View A&MatALABAMAA&M
at ALCORN STATE10½Bethune-Cookman
Texas SouthernatALABAMASTATE
SouthernatMISSISSIPPIVALLEYSTATE
at JACKSON STATE11½FloridaA&M
GramblingatUAPB
at BAYLORKansas
at NEVADANewMexico
NBA
Monday
FAVORITELINEO/UUNDERDOG
Boston(OFF)atORLANDO
Milwaukee11½(OFF)atDETROIT
Minnesota6(OFF)atHOUSTON
at CHICAGO(237½)Atlanta
at UTAH7(OFF)Charlotte
at PORTLAND(241½)SanAntonio
Memphis2(244½)atSACRAMENTO
NFL
Sunday
FAVORITEOPENTODAYO/UUNDERDOG
at PHILADELPHIA45½SanFrancisco
at KANSAS CITY47½Cincinnati
NHL
Monday
FAVORITELINEUNDERDOGLine
at TORONTO-245N.YIslanders+195
at N.Y RANGERS-138Florida+115
at DALLAS-178Buffalo+146
at CALGARY-375Columbus+290

