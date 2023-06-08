(All times Eastern)
Friday, June 9
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at Western
5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Richmond at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Bristol Dragway, Bristol, Tenn. (Taped)
BOXING
9 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation, Verona, N.Y.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Duke at Virginia, Super Regional, Game 1
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TCU vs. Indiana St., Super Regional, Game 1, Fort Worth, Texas
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: South Carolina at Florida, Super Regional, Game 1
8 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Oral Roberts at Oregon, Super Regional, Game 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m.
ESPN — Women’s College World Series Final: Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, Game 3, Oklahoma City, Okla. (If Necessary)
COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships: Men’s Day 2, Austin, Texas
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour/Ladies European Tour Mixed: The Volvo Car Scandinavian, Second Round, Ullna G&CC, Åkersberga, Sweden
12 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, First Round, Stockton Seaview Hotel and Golf Club - Bay Course, Galloway, N.J.
3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The RBC Canadian Open, Second Round, Oakdale Golf & Country Club, Toronto
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The American Family Insurance Championship, First Round, University Ridge Golf Course, Madison, Wis. (Taped)
8:30 p.m.
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The BMW Charity Pro-Am, Second Round, Thornblade Club, Greenville, S.C. (Taped)
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
5 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
6 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at NY Yankees OR Arizona at Detroit (6:30 p.m.)
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Baltimore
9:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Seattle at LA Angels
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 4
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Atletico Ottawa at York United FC
TENNIS
8 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
11 a.m.
NBC — ATP: The French Open, Semifinals, Paris
5 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals
6 a.m. (Saturday)
TENNIS — Junior Girls’ and Boys’ Finals
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Dallas
10 p.m.
ION — Chicago at Los Angeles
