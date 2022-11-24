|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Friday, November 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11 a.m.
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|12:30 p.m.
BTN — Jackson St. at Indiana
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
FS1 — Texas A&M at DePaul
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|3:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNU — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Detroit Mercy at Washington St.
|5:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
ESPNEWS — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech
ESPN2 — ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla.
|9 p.m.
ESPNEWS — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla.
ESPN — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas
|11:30 p.m.
ESPN — Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|12 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|11 a.m.
FS2 — Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla.
|6 p.m.
ESPN2 — Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|7 p.m.
SECN — Colorado at Tennessee
|8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Tulane at Cincinnati
CBS — Utah St. at Boise St.
CBSSN — Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan
ESPN — Baylor at Texas
ESPNU — Toledo at W. Michigan
|3 p.m.
FS1 — Arizona St. at Arizona
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — NC State at North Carolina
CBS — Arkansas at Missouri
CBSSN — New Mexico at Colorado St.
|4 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Iowa
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — UCLA at California
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — Florida at Florida St.
|10 p.m.
FS1 — Wyoming at Fresno St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|8 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Nebraska
|9 p.m.
PAC-12N — California at Stanford
|11 p.m.
PAC-12N — UCLA at Southern Cal
|GOLF
|5 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|10 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain
|9:30 p.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — New Orleans at Memphis
|10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Denver at LA Clippers
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — Carolina at Boston
|5:30 p.m.
TNT — Pittsburgh at Philadelphia
|8 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Tampa Bay
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|5 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar
|11 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar
|5 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Davis Cup Semifinal ---
