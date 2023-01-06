(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Saturday, January 7
AUTO RACING
10 p.m.

USA — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
11:30 a.m.

ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina

12 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota

CBS — Vanderbilt at Missouri

ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.

FOX — Creighton at UConn

FS1 — St. John's at Providence

USA — Davidson at VCU

1 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Boston College

ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama

SECN — Georgia at Florida

1:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Illinois

2 p.m.

CBS — Mississippi at Mississippi St.

ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU

FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette

USA — UMass at George Washington

2:30 p.m.

FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville

CBSSN — Valparaiso at Bradley

3:30 p.m.

SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina

4 p.m.

CBS — San Diego St. at Wyoming

ESPN2 — Clemson at Pittsburgh

4:30 p.m.

FS1 — Xavier at Villanova

5 p.m.

ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia

CBSSN — Delaware at Coll. of Charleston

PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Murray St. at Drake

SECN — LSU at Texas A&M

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.

7 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Appalachian St. at James Madison

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall

SECN — Arkansas at Auburn

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
2 p.m.

BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers

4:30 p.m.

FOX — Iowa at Michigan

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
9 p.m.

BTN — Super 16: Michigan, Auburn, UCLA, Oklahoma, From Las Vegas

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
4 p.m.

BTN — Michigan St at Ohio St.

6:30 p.m.

BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Minnesota at St. Cloud St.

GOLF
4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

NBC — 2023 All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

LACROSSE (MEN'S)
10 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: Calgary at Colorado

NFL FOOTBALL
4:30 p.m.

ABC — Kansas City at Las Vegas

ESPN — Kansas City at Las Vegas

8:15 p.m.

ABC — Tennessee at Jacksonville

ESPN — Tennessee at Jacksonville

NHL HOCKEY
1 p.m.

NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey

7 p.m.

NHLN — Detroit at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN'S)
9:20 a.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Marseille vs. Hyères, Round of 64, Martigues, France

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at Juventus

10 p.m.

FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals

9 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

6 a.m. (Sunday)

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals ---

Sunday, January 8
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
12 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Rutgers

FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana

1 p.m.

ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland

2 p.m.

ESPNU — SMU at UCF

3 p.m.

ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati

5 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.

6 p.m.

BTN — Purdue at Penn St.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
12 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College

CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton

ESPNU — Georgia at Florida

1 p.m.

ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.

SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt

2 p.m.

ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville

CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island

3 p.m.

ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma

PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.

SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M

4 p.m.

ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina

CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton

5 p.m.

PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA

SECN — Alabama at Auburn

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona

PAC-12N — Stanford at California

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2 p.m.

ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas

COLLEGE WRESTLING
2 p.m.

BTN — Iowa at Purdue

4 p.m.

BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois

GOLF
4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

6 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii

HORSE RACING
2:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.

NHLN — U-18 World Championship Pre-Tournament: U.S. vs. Sweden, Ostersund, Sweden

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.

NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Houston at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Baltimore at Cincinnati

FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Minnesota at Chicago, NY Jets at Miami, Carolina at New Orleans

4:25 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, NY Giants at Philadelphia

FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, LA Rams at Seattle, Dallas at Washington

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Detroit at Green Bay

NHL HOCKEY
3:30 p.m.

NHLN — Florida at Dallas

RODEO
8 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:35 p.m.

FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France

8 p.m.

FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna

TENNIS
6 a.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals

6 p.m.

TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Monday)

TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you