|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Saturday, January 7
|AUTO RACING
|10 p.m.
USA — Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship: Round 1, Anaheim, Calif.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|11:30 a.m.
ESPN2 — Notre Dame at North Carolina
|12 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Minnesota
CBS — Vanderbilt at Missouri
ESPNU — Texas at Oklahoma St.
FOX — Creighton at UConn
FS1 — St. John's at Providence
USA — Davidson at VCU
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Boston College
ESPN — Kentucky at Alabama
SECN — Georgia at Florida
|1:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Illinois
|2 p.m.
CBS — Mississippi at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Iowa St. at TCU
FS1 — Georgetown at Marquette
USA — UMass at George Washington
|2:30 p.m.
FOX — Michigan at Michigan St.
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Wake Forest at Louisville
CBSSN — Valparaiso at Bradley
|3:30 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at South Carolina
|4 p.m.
CBS — San Diego St. at Wyoming
ESPN2 — Clemson at Pittsburgh
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — Xavier at Villanova
|5 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at Virginia
CBSSN — Delaware at Coll. of Charleston
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Arizona
|6 p.m.
ESPNU — Murray St. at Drake
SECN — LSU at Texas A&M
|6:30 p.m.
FS1 — Utah St. at Boise St.
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — Oregon at Utah
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Appalachian St. at James Madison
|8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Butler at Seton Hall
SECN — Arkansas at Auburn
|9:30 p.m.
CBSSN — UNLV at New Mexico
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Colorado
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|2 p.m.
BTN — Nebraska at Rutgers
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — Iowa at Michigan
|COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
|9 p.m.
BTN — Super 16: Michigan, Auburn, UCLA, Oklahoma, From Las Vegas
|COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
BTN — Michigan St at Ohio St.
|6:30 p.m.
BTN — Notre Dame at Wisconsin
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at St. Cloud St.
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NBC — 2023 All-American Bowl: East vs. West, San Antonio
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — NLL: Calgary at Colorado
|NFL FOOTBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ABC — Kansas City at Las Vegas
ESPN — Kansas City at Las Vegas
|8:15 p.m.
ABC — Tennessee at Jacksonville
ESPN — Tennessee at Jacksonville
|NHL HOCKEY
|1 p.m.
NHLN — NY Rangers at New Jersey
|7 p.m.
NHLN — Detroit at Toronto
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9:20 a.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Marseille vs. Hyères, Round of 64, Martigues, France
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Udinese at Juventus
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Monterrey
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Semifinals; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Semifinals
|9 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals
|6 a.m. (Sunday)
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals ---
|Sunday, January 8
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|12 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Rutgers
FS1 — Northwestern at Indiana
|1 p.m.
ESPN — Ohio St. at Maryland
|2 p.m.
ESPNU — SMU at UCF
|3 p.m.
ESPN — Houston at Cincinnati
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Arizona St.
|6 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Penn St.
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Boston College
CBSSN — Fordham at Dayton
ESPNU — Georgia at Florida
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — South Carolina at Mississippi St.
PAC-12N — Oregon St. at Arizona St.
SECN — Tennessee at Vanderbilt
|2 p.m.
ACCN — Pittsburgh at Louisville
CBSSN — La Salle at Rhode Island
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa St. at Oklahoma
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
SECN — Mississippi at Texas A&M
|4 p.m.
ACCN — Notre Dame at North Carolina
CBSSN — Marquette at Creighton
|5 p.m.
PAC-12N — Southern Cal at UCLA
SECN — Alabama at Auburn
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oregon at Arizona
PAC-12N — Stanford at California
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|2 p.m.
ABC — FCS Tournament: N. Dakota St. vs. S. Dakota St., Championship, Frisco, Texas
|COLLEGE WRESTLING
|2 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Purdue
|4 p.m.
BTN — Wisconsin at Illinois
|GOLF
|4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|6 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, Kapalua Plantation Course, Maui, Hawaii
|HORSE RACING
|2:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|10 a.m.
NHLN — U-18 World Championship Pre-Tournament: U.S. vs. Sweden, Ostersund, Sweden
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
NBATV — Mexico City at G-League Ignite
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Buffalo, Houston at Indianapolis, Cleveland at Pittsburgh, Baltimore at Cincinnati
FOX — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at Atlanta, Minnesota at Chicago, NY Jets at Miami, Carolina at New Orleans
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: LA Chargers at Denver, NY Giants at Philadelphia
FOX — Regional Coverage: Arizona at San Francisco, LA Rams at Seattle, Dallas at Washington
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Detroit at Green Bay
|NHL HOCKEY
|3:30 p.m.
NHLN — Florida at Dallas
|RODEO
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The Monster Energy Buck off at The Garden, Championship Round, New York
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup: Lille vs. Troyes, Round of 64, Villeneuve-d'Ascq, France
|8 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Tigres UANL at Santos Laguna
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Pune-ATP Finals
|6 p.m.
TENNIS — United Cup: Final; Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-WTA, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Adelaide-ATP/WTA, Auckland-ATP, Hobart-WTA Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.