Adv22
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 24
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Panama, Group F, Adelaide, Australia
10 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Colombia vs. South Korea, Group H, Sydney
1:30 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: New Zealand vs. Philippines, Group A, Wellington, New Zealand
4 a.m. (Tuesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: The Nerd Team vs. Happy Valley Hoopers
7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBT Tournament: Team Gibson vs. Boeheim’s Army Syracuse
9 p.m.
ESPNU — TBT Tournament: The Commonwealth vs. The Rhody Way
Tuesday, July 25
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Mets at NY Yankees
NORTHWOODS LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPNU — Great Lakes East vs. Great Lakes West
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD
10:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA
10:30 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBD
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Norway, Group A, Hamilton, New Zealand
1 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Costa Rica, Group C, Dunedin, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Wednesday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Las Vegas at Chicago
Wednesday, July 26
GOLF
5 a.m. (Thursday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at Boston
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Spain vs. Zambia, Group C, Auckland, New Zealand
8 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Ireland, Group B, Perth, Australia
9 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: U.S. vs. Netherlands, Group E, Wellington, New Zealand
3:30 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Thursday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia
Thursday, July 27
AUTO RACING
9 p.m.
ESPN — SRX: Racing Series, Fairlawn, Va.
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, First Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, First Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, First Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5 a.m. (Friday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup: TBA
10:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Club Friendly: TBA
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. Vietnam, Group E, Hamilton, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Australia vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, Australia
8 p.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Argentina vs. South Africa, Group G, Dunedin, New Zealand
4:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at New York
Friday, July 28
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
5 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
6 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
GOLF
5 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Second Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Second Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
2 p.m.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Second Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
5:30 a.m. (Saturday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
LITTLE LEAGUE SOFTBALL
11 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPN — Little League Softball World Series: TBD, Regional
SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
9:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. Denmark, Group D, Sydney
7 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Haiti, Group D, Adelaide, Australia
3:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Seattle at Chicago
Saturday, July 29
AUTO RACING
6 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Shootout, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
10:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand Prix Sprint Race, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
12 p.m.
CBS — Hankook London E-Prix
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
12:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
3 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart, Wis.
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Worldwide Express 250, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Third Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Third Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Third Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
3 p.m.
FOX — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Sparks Glencoe, Md.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.
ABC — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
ESPN — UFC 291 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Salt Lake City
11 p.m.
SHO — Bellator MMA x Rizin: Patricky Pitbull vs. AJ McKee (Lightweights), Tokyo
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Detroit at Miami
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at San Francisco OR Tampa Bay at Houston
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Sweden vs. Italy, Group G, Wellington, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: France vs. Brazil, Group F, Brisbane, Australia
8:30 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Panama vs. Jamaica, Group F, Perth, Australia
12:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: South Korea vs. Morocco, Group H, Adelaide, Australia
3 a.m. (Sunday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
5:30 a.m. (Sunday)
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Third Round
Sunday, July 30
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN — Formula 1: The Belgian Grand, Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
3 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Cook Out 400, Richmond Raceway, Richmond, Va.
4 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: The DENSO NHRA Sonoma Nationals, Sonoma Raceway, Sonoma, Calif.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
CBS — Week 6: From Boston
FISHING
8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series
GOLF
5:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
7 a.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Senior Open Championship, Final Round, Royal Porthcawl GC, Wales, England
9:30 a.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Amundi Evian Championship, Final Round, Evian Resort Golf Club, Évian-les-Bains, France
1 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The 3M Open, Final Round, TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn.
GOLF — U.S. Junior Amateur
HORSE RACING
4 p.m.
FS1 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.
LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
MLB BASEBALL
12:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Angels at Toronto
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Baltimore
SOFTBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD
SOCCER (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
USA — Premier League Summer Series: Brentford at Aston Villa
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Switzerland vs. New Zealand, Group A, Dunedin, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Norway vs. Philippines, Group A, Auckland, New Zealand
5:30 a.m.
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Germany vs. Colombia, Group A, Sydney
TBT BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Los Angeles
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.