(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, June 12
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.
3 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Omaha, Neb.
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 5
SOFTBALL
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Stuttgart-ATP, Nottingham-WTA, s-Hertogenbosch-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
Tuesday, June 13
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — NY Yankees at NY Mets
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Florida at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)
SOFTBALL
6:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
Wednesday, June 14
BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — Congressional Baseball Game: From Washington
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at NY Mets
10 p.m.
ESPN — Chicago White Sox at LA Dodgers
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Rotterdam, Netherlands
Thursday, June 15
GOLF
1 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, First Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, First Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Texas
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Denver at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. Italy, Semifinal, Enschede, Netherlands
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Atlanta at Connecticut
10 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Seattle at Las Vegas
Friday, June 16
AUTO RACING
1:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
4:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 1, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 2, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
USA — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Second Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
8 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Second Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
MLB BASEBALL
8:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Pittsburgh at Milwaukee
10:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Seattle
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.
SHO — Bellator 297 Main Card: Vadim Nemkov vs. Yoel Romero (Light Heavyweights), Chicago
10 p.m.
ESPN — PFL Regular Season: Heavyweights & Women’s Featherweights
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TBS — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TNT — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
TRUTV — Stanley Cup Final: Vegas at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Malta vs. England, Group C, Attard, Malta
WNBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
ION — Phoenix at Washington
10 p.m.
ION — Minnesota at Los Angeles
Saturday, June 17
AUTO RACING
12:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
3:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal
BOXING
10 p.m.
SHO — Showtime Championship: Tim Tszyu vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Broadbeach, Australia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 3, Omaha, Neb.
7 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Third Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
3 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Third Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
HORSE RACING
2 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — PLL: Archers vs. Chaos
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas
10 p.m.
ESPN — UFC Fight Night Main Card: Martin Vettori vs. Jared Cannonier (Middleweights), Las Vegas
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — LA Angels at Kansas City
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Boston OR Tampa Bay at San Diego
10 p.m.
FS1 — Cleveland at Arizona
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:50 a.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Lithuania vs. Bulgaria, Group G, Kaunas, Lithuania
12 p.m.
FS1 — UEFA Euro Qualifying Group Stage: Norway vs. Scotland, Group A, Oslo, Norway
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC
USFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Memphis
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
CBS — Seattle at Dallas
Sunday, June 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — College World Series: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.
GOLF
1 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour: The U.S. Open, Final Round, Los Angeles Country Club, Los Angeles
2 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The Meijer LPGA Classic, Final Round, Blythefield Country Club, Belmont, Mich.
MLB BASEBALL
1:05 p.m.
PEACOCK — Baltimore at Chicago Cubs
7 p.m.
ESPN — NY Yankees at Boston
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ABC — NBA Finals: Miami at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)
RUGBY (MEN’S)
1:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Houston at New England
7 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Seattle at San Diego
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
FOX — UEFA Nations League: TBD, Final
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBS — NWSL: NY/NJ Gotham FC at Racing Louisville FC
SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: TBD, Rosemont, Ill.
USFL FOOTBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Houston, Memphis, Tenn.
WNBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.
CBS — Phoenix at New York
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.