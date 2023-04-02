|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, April 3
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|9 p.m.
CBS — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs UConn, National Championship, Houston
|COLLEGE SOFTBALL
|7 p.m.
SECN — Kentucky at Georgia
|MLB BASEBALL
|2 p.m.
MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee
|7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Boston
|NHL HOCKEY
|8 p.m.
NHLN — Vegas at Minnesota
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton
|5:15 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador
|7:45 p.m.
FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---
