(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, April 3
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
9 p.m.

CBS — NCAA Tournament: San Diego St. vs UConn, National Championship, Houston

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

SECN — Kentucky at Georgia

MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.

MLBN — NY Mets at Milwaukee

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Boston

NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.

NHLN — Vegas at Minnesota

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Everton

5:15 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Chile vs. Uruguay, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

7:45 p.m.

FS2 — CONMEBOL U-17 Championship Group Stage: Brazil vs. Colombia, Group A, Guayaquil, Ecuador

TENNIS
10 a.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds

7 p.m.

TENNIS — Charleston-WTA Early Rounds ---

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you