|Monday, January 23
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|7 p.m.
CBSSN — Colgate at Boston U.
ESPN — Duke at Virginia Tech
|7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Norfolk St. at Morgan St.
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — New Mexico at Nevada
ESPN — Kansas at Baylor
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Iowa at Ohio St.
SECN — LSU at Alabama
|8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan
|NBA BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Atlanta at Chicago
|10:30 p.m.
NBATV — Memphis at Sacramento
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:35 p.m.
FS2 — The French Cup Pays de Cassel vs. Paris Saint-Germain, Round of 32, Lens, France
|3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham
|TENNIS
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Round of 16, Melbourne, Australia (Taped)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Quarterfinals, Melbourne, Australia ---
