(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, July 31

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto

11 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

10 p.m.

FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

3 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand

6 a.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand

3 a.m. (Tuesday)

FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand

FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand

TBT BASKETBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

12 p.m.

TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

11 p.m.

TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds

YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)

1 p.m.

NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Trending Video

Recommended for you