(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, July 31
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Baltimore at Toronto
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Seattle OR Arizona at San Francisco (Joined in Progress)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
10 p.m.
FS1 — Leagues Cup Group Stage: Chivas Guadalajara at Sporting Kansas City, Group F
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
3 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Spain, Group C, Wellington, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Costa Rica vs. Zambia, Group C, Hamilton, New Zealand
6 a.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Canada vs. Australia, Group B, Melbourne, Australia
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Ireland vs. Nigeria, Group B, Brisbane, New Zealand
3 a.m. (Tuesday)
FOX — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Portugal vs. U.S., Group E, Auckland, New Zealand
FS1 — FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Vietnam vs. Netherlands, Group E, Dunedin, New Zealand
TBT BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
ESPN — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Dayton, Ohio
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — TBT Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal, Louisville, Ky.
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
12 p.m.
TENNIS — Washington-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
11 p.m.
TENNIS — Los Cabos-ATP Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Kitzbuhel-ATP, Prague-WTA Early Rounds
YOUTH HOCKEY (BOY’S)
1 p.m.
NHLN — Hlinka Gretzky Cup U-18: Czech Republic vs. U.S., Preliminary Round, Breclav, Czechia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.