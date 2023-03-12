(All times Eastern)
Monday, March 13
BASEBALL
6 a.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: South Korea vs. China, Pool B, Tokyo

12 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Dominican Republic vs. Nicaragua, Pool D, Miami

3 p.m.

FS2 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Colombia vs. Great Britain, Pool C, Phoenix

7 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Israel vs. Puerto Rico, Pool D, Miami

10 p.m.

FS1 — World Baseball Classic Pool Play: Canada vs. U.S., Pool C, Phoenix

COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.

SECN — LSU at South Carolina

MLB BASEBALL
4 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Texas vs. Seattle, Peoria, Ari. (Taped)

6 a.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Atlanta vs. Pittsburgh, Bradenton, Fla. (Taped)

1 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla.

4 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: San Francisco vs. San Diego, Peoria, Ari.

7 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Detroit (Split Squad) at Tampa Bay (Taped)

10 p.m.

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped)

1 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Cleveland vs. LA Dodgers, Phoenix (Taped)

4 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Boston vs. Toronto, Dunedin, Fla. (Taped)

6 a.m. (Monday)

MLBN — Spring Training: Seattle vs. LA Angels, Tempe, Ari. (Taped)

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Memphis at Dallas

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

NHLN — Colorado at Montreal

TENNIS
1 p.m.

TENNIS — BNP Paribas Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds ---

