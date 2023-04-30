(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 1
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
7 p.m.
SECN — Tennessee at Arkansas
GOLF
4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Second Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Atlanta at NY Mets
8 p.m.
FS1 — San Francisco at Houston
11 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (Joined in Progress)
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 1
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Rangers at New Jersey, Game 7
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Leicester City
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP/WTA Early Rounds
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds
