(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, September 12
MLB BASEBALL
6 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Cleveland OR Houston at Detroit (6:40 p.m.)

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at San Francisco OR LA Dodgers at Arizona

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ABC — Denver at Seattle

ESPN — Denver at Seattle

ESPN2 — Denver at Seattle (ManningCast)

TENNIS
7:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Chennai-WTA, Portoroz-WTA Early Rounds; Davis Cup Finals Group Stage: Belgium vs. Australia, Argentina vs. Sweden, Canada vs. S. Korea, Kazakhstan vs. Netherlands ---

For more TV viewing options, go to fubo TV.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you