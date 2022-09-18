|(All times Eastern)
|Monday, September 19
|MLB BASEBALL
|1 p.m.
MLBN — Minnesota at Cleveland
|4 p.m.
MLBN — Seattle at LA Angels
|7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Milwaukee OR Washington at Atlanta (7:20 p.m.)
|10:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Arizona at LA Dodgers OR San Francisco at Colorado (8:40 p.m.)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|7:15 p.m.
ESPN — Tennessee at Buffalo
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Buffalo
|8:30 p.m.
ABC — Minnesota at Philadelphia
|TENNIS
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
|9:30 a.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP Early Rounds
|12 p.m.
TENNIS — Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds
|8:30 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-ATP, Tokyo-WTA, Seoul-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Tokyo-WTA, Metz-ATP, San Diego-ATP Early Rounds ---
