(All times Eastern)

Monday, September 4

AUTO RACING

12 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

2 p.m.

FOX — NHRA: The Dodge Power Brokers NHRA U.S. Nationals, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis

CFL FOOTBALL

3:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Toronto at Hamilton

7 p.m.

CBSSN — Edmonton at Calgary

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN — Clemson at Duke

ACCN — Clemson at Duke (Command Center)

COLLEGE GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — The Folds Of Honor Collegiate: First Round, American Dunes Golf Club, Grand Haven, Mich.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN’S)

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Dartmouth at California

7 p.m.

BTN — Washington at Ohio St.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — CS Northridge at UCLA

GOLF

9 a.m.

GOLF — Sky Golf European Ryder Cup Picks Show

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

5 p.m.

ESPN2 — PLL Playoffs: Atlas vs. Cannons, Quarterfinal, Foxborough, Mass.

MLB BASEBALL

2 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Chicago Cubs OR Boston at Tampa Bay (4 p.m.)

5:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Texas OR Boston at Tampa Bay (Joined in Progress)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at San Diego OR Milwaukee at Pittsburgh (Joined in Progress)

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Baltimore at LA Angels

TENNIS

11 a.m.

ESPN — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y.

