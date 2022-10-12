Adv15
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, October 17
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers ---

Tuesday, October 18
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Boston

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.

ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: TBD ---

Wednesday, October 19
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Golden State at Appalachian St.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.

ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa

9 p.m.

ESPNU — LSU at Alabama

GOLF
11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — New York at Memphis

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix

NHL HOCKEY
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Philadelphia at Florida

10 p.m.

TNT — St. Louis at Seattle

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford ---

Thursday, October 20
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech

ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama

8 p.m.

FS1 — TBA

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN2 — Allen at Denton Guyer

MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia

10 p.m.

TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham

10 p.m.

ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Semifinal ---

Friday, October 21
AUTO RACING
2:55 p.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas

6 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

BOXING
9:30 p.m.

SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple

FIGURE SKATING
7:30 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

10 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

NBA BASKETBALL
7:45 p.m.

ESPN — Boston at Miami

10:05 p.m.

ESPN — Denver at Golden State ---

Saturday, October 22
AUTO RACING
4:30 p.m.

USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

2:30 p.m.

PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame

3:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

CBS — Mississippi at LSU

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

FS1 — TBA

4 p.m.

ESPNU — TBA

FOX — TBA

7 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

ESPN2 — TBA

7:30 p.m.

ABC — TBA

ESPNU — TBA

8 p.m.

FOX — TBA

FS1 — TBA

10:30 p.m.

ESPN — TBA

11 p.m.

ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.

FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.

NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.

8 p.m.

USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

11 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea

MLB BASEBALL
5 p.m.

TBS — Divisional Series: TBD

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur ---

Sunday, October 23
AUTO RACING
2:30 p.m.

NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
1 p.m.

ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan

ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh

3 p.m.

ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M

FIGURE SKATING
2 p.m.

E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.

GOLF
7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain

3 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.

7 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore

FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville

4:05 p.m.

CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas

4:25 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami

NHL HOCKEY
5 p.m.

ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit

SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

9 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton

9:30 a.m.

FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur

1 p.m.

ESPN — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Semifinal ---

