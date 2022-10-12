|Adv15
|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Monday, October 17
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at LA Chargers ---
|Tuesday, October 18
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Boston
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Lakers at Golden State
|NHL HOCKEY
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Tampa Bay
|9:30 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Nashville
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Brighton & Hove Albion
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: TBD ---
|Wednesday, October 19
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Golden State at Appalachian St.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Kansas at West Virginia
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Iowa
|9 p.m.
ESPNU — LSU at Alabama
|GOLF
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — New York at Memphis
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Dallas at Phoenix
|NHL HOCKEY
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at Florida
|10 p.m.
TNT — St. Louis at Seattle
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford ---
|Thursday, October 20
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN — Virginia at Georgia Tech
ESPNU — Troy at S. Alabama
|8 p.m.
FS1 — TBA
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, First Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Second Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Allen at Denton Guyer
|MLB BASEBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Milwaukee at Philadelphia
|10 p.m.
TNT — LA Clippers at LA Lakers
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — New Orleans at Arizona
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Aston Villa at Fulham
|10 p.m.
ESPN2 — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Semifinal ---
|Friday, October 21
|AUTO RACING
|2:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas
|6 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|BOXING
|9:30 p.m.
SHO — ShoBox: The New Generation
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Tulsa at Temple
|FIGURE SKATING
|7:30 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.
|GOLF
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Second Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Second Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, First Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Third Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|10 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:45 p.m.
ESPN — Boston at Miami
|10:05 p.m.
ESPN — Denver at Golden State ---
|Saturday, October 22
|AUTO RACING
|4:30 p.m.
USA — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|2:30 p.m.
PEACOCK — UNLV at Notre Dame
|3:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
CBS — Mississippi at LSU
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|4 p.m.
ESPNU — TBA
FOX — TBA
|7 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
ESPN2 — TBA
|7:30 p.m.
ABC — TBA
ESPNU — TBA
|8 p.m.
FOX — TBA
FS1 — TBA
|10:30 p.m.
ESPN — TBA
|11 p.m.
ESPN2 — Montana at Sacramento St.
|FIGURE SKATING
|3 p.m.
NBC — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.
|8 p.m.
USA — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|11 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea
|MLB BASEBALL
|5 p.m.
TBS — Divisional Series: TBD
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur ---
|Sunday, October 23
|AUTO RACING
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla.
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ESPN2 — Wisconsin at Michigan
ESPNU — Louisville at Pittsburgh
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Kentucky at Texas A&M
|FIGURE SKATING
|2 p.m.
E! — ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, Norwood, Mass.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain
|3 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C.
|7 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore
FOX — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville
|4:05 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas
|4:25 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Pittsburgh at Miami
|NHL HOCKEY
|5 p.m.
ESPN — Anaheim at Detroit
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton
|9:30 a.m.
FS1 — Bundesliga: TBA
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur
|1 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Playoff: TBD, Conference Semifinal ---
