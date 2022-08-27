|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, August 28
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Rolex Belgium Grand Prix, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Stavelot, Belgium
|2 p.m.
CNBC — IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Wake Forest
|4 p.m.
ACCN — North Carolina at Iowa
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — Villanova at California
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Penn St. at Syracuse
|10 p.m.
PAC-12N — Virginia Tech at UCLA
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Minnesota at Mississippi St.
|2 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas St. at Arkansas
|7 p.m.
PAC-12N — UC San Diego at California
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|4 p.m.
SECN — Ohio at Kentucky
|CYCLING
|10 a.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Stage 9, Villaviciosa to Les Praeres, 109 miles, Spain
|FISHING
|8 a.m.
FS1 — Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Guaranteed Rate Bassmaster Elite at Mississippi River, La Crosse, Wis.
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Omega European Masters, Final Round, Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Crans-Montana, Switzerland
|12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|1:30 p.m.
CBS — LPGA Tour: The CP Women's Open, Final Round, Ottawa Hunt and Golf Club, Ontario, Canada
GOLF — Korn Ferry Tour: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship (Final 2), Final Round, Ohio St. Golf Club, Columbus, Ohio
NBC — PGA Tour: The TOUR Championship, Final Round, East Lake Golf Club, Atlanta
|4 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, Grand Blanc Township, Michigan
|7 p.m.
GOLF — USGA: The U.S. Senior Women's Open, Final Round, NCR Country Club, in Kettering, Ohio (Taped)
|HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
|8 p.m.
ESPNU — Perfect Game All-American Classic: East vs. West, Phoenix
|HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
ESPN — St. Xavier at (Ohio) at Loyola Academy (Ill.)
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: Saratoga
|IIHF HOCKEY (WOMEN'S)
|9 a.m.
NHLN — IIHF World Championship Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group A, Herning, Denmark
|LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
|10 a.m.
ESPN — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International Third-Place Game, Williamsport, Pa.
|3 p.m.
ABC — Little League Baseball World Series: TBD, U.S.-International World Championship, Williamsport, Pa.
|MLB BASEBALL
|12 p.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Miami
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Angels at Toronto OR Colorado at NY Mets
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Yankees at Oakland OR Cleveland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Atlanta at St. Louis
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
NFLN — Preseason: NY Giants at NY Jets
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — Preseason: Detroit at Pittsburgh
|RODEO
|12:30 p.m.
CBS — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Game of the Week, Austin, Texas
|1:30 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The Gambler Days, Day 3, Austin, Texas
|RUGBY (MEN'S)
|5 p.m.
CNBC — HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series: Final Rounds, Los Angeles
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — SPL: Celtic at Dundee United
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: West Ham United at Aston Villa
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Nottingham Forest
|3 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Pacific FC at Valour FC
|7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: NY City FC at Orlando City SC
|10 p.m.
FS2 — Liga MX: Monterrey at Tijuana
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6:15 p.m.
FS2 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Netherlands vs. Brazil, Third-Place Game, San José, Costa Rica
|9:55 p.m.
FS1 — 2022 FIFA Under-20 World Cup: Spain vs. Japan, Final, San José, Costa Rica
|SOFTBALL
|4:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Athletes Unlimited: Team Chidester vs. Team Mulipola, Rosemont, Ill.
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|4 p.m.
ESPN — Semifinal Playoff: Seattle at Las Vegas, Game 1
|8 p.m.
ESPN2 — Semifinal Playoff: Connecticut at Chicago, Game 1 ---
For more TV viewing options go to fubo TV.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.