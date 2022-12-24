(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, December 25
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu

3:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu

4:30 p.m.

FOX — DePaul at Creighton

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place Game, Honolulu

8:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: SMU vs. Hawaii, Championship, Honolulu

NBA BASKETBALL
12 p.m.

ABC — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN — Philadelphia at New York

ESPN2 — Philadelphia at New York (Stephen A's World)

2:30 p.m.

ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas

ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas

5 p.m.

ABC — Milwaukee at Boston

ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston

8 p.m.

ABC — Memphis at Golden State

ESPN — Memphis at Golden State

10:30 p.m.

ABC — Phoenix at Denver

ESPN — Phoenix at Denver

NFL FOOTBALL
1 p.m.

FOX — Green Bay at Miami

4:30 p.m.

CBS — Denver at LA Rams

8:15 p.m.

NBC — Tampa Bay at Arizona ---

