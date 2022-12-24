|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, December 25
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Seattle vs. George Washington, Seventh-Place Game, Honolulu
|3:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Diamond Head Classic: Iona vs. Pepperdine, Fifth-Place Game, Honolulu
|4:30 p.m.
FOX — DePaul at Creighton
|6:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: Utah St. vs. Washington St., Third-Place Game, Honolulu
|8:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Diamond Head Classic: SMU vs. Hawaii, Championship, Honolulu
|NBA BASKETBALL
|12 p.m.
ABC — Philadelphia at New York
ESPN — Philadelphia at New York
ESPN2 — Philadelphia at New York (Stephen A's World)
|2:30 p.m.
ABC — LA Lakers at Dallas
ESPN — LA Lakers at Dallas
|5 p.m.
ABC — Milwaukee at Boston
ESPN — Milwaukee at Boston
|8 p.m.
ABC — Memphis at Golden State
ESPN — Memphis at Golden State
|10:30 p.m.
ABC — Phoenix at Denver
ESPN — Phoenix at Denver
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
FOX — Green Bay at Miami
|4:30 p.m.
CBS — Denver at LA Rams
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Arizona ---
