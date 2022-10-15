|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, October 16
|AUTO RACING
|10 a.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
|12:30 p.m.
NBC — FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped)
|2:30 p.m.
NBC — NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas
|1 a.m. (Monday)
FS1 — NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped)
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Michigan
|4 p.m.
BTN — Rutgers at Maryland
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|12 p.m.
SECN — Arkansas at Alabama
|1 p.m.
ESPNU — Florida at Kentucky
|2 p.m.
BTN — Purdue at Indiana
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — Baylor at West Virginia
|COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia Tech at Notre Dame
ESPN — Michigan at Wisconsin
|2 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington St. at Utah
SECN — Auburn at Missouri
|3 p.m.
ACCN — Syracuse at North Carolina
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Stanford at Arizona St.
|5 p.m.
ESPNU — Oregon at UCLA
|GOLF
|3 a.m.
GOLF — LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped)
|7:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C.
|HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
|3 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas
|5 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas
|HORSE RACING
|1 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|3:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary)
|4:30 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|7 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4
|9 p.m.
FS1 — N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary)
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants
FOX - Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh
|4:05 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Buffalo at Kansas City
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Dallas at Philadelphia
|RODEO
|5 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz.
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|9 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United
|11:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool
|12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Bologna at Napoli
|3 p.m.
ABC — MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round
|8 p.m.
ESPN — MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round
FS2 — Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal - Leg 2
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|7 a.m.
CBSSN — FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United
|10 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal
|TENNIS
|10 a.m.
TENNIS — Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals
|7 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Final
|5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds ---
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.