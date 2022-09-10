|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Sunday, September 11
|AUTO RACING
|8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Italian Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
|2 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
|3 p.m.
FS2 — MotoAmerica Superbike: The King of the Baggers, New Jersey Motorsports Park, Millville, N.J.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Grand Prix of Monterey, WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Salinas, Calif.
USA — NASCAR Cup Series: The Hollywood Casino 400, Playoffs - Round of 16, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.
|COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
ACCN — Michigan at Louisville
|4 p.m.
PAC-12N — North Carolina at Stanford
|COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
|6 p.m.
PAC-12N — Air Force at Washington
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|1:30 p.m.
ACCN — Army at Boston College
|2 p.m.
BTN — Southern Cal at Nebraska
|3 p.m.
ESPNU — NC State at South Carolina
|3:30 p.m.
ACCN — Cornell at Syracuse
|8 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal St.-Fullerton at UCLA
|CYCLING
|1 p.m.
CNBC — UCI: The Tour of Spain, Final Stage, Las Rozas to Madrid, 60 miles, Spain
|GOLF
|7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, Final Round, Wentworth Club - West Course, Virginia Water, Surrey, England
|2 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Kroger Queen City Championship, Final Round, Kenwood Country Club, Cincinnati
|5 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Ascension Charity Classic, Final Round, Norwood Hill Golf Club, St. Louis
|LACROSSE (MEN'S)
|1 p.m.
ABC — PLL: Semifinal Playoff: Waterdogs vs. Whipsnakes, Washington
|MLB BASEBALL
|1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR St. Louis at Pittsburgh
|4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Atlanta at Seattle (Joined in Progress)
|8 p.m.
ESPN — San Francisco at Chicago Cubs
|NFL FOOTBALL
|1 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, New England at Miami, Baltimore at NY Jets, Cleveland at Carolina, Indianapolis at Houston
FOX — Regional Coverage: New Orleans at Atlanta, San Francisco at Chicago, Philadelphia at Detroit, Jacksonville at Washington
|4:25 p.m.
CBS — Regional Coverage: Kansas City at Arizona OR Las Vegas at LA Chargers
FOX — Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Tennessee OR Green Bay at Minnesota
|8:15 p.m.
NBC — Tampa Bay at Dallas
|RODEO
|2 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The PBR Cowboy Days, Day 3, Winston-Salem, N.C.
|RUGBY
|8 a.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|1 p.m.
NBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|2:30 p.m.
CNBC — Men's and Women's Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022: Day 3, Cape Town, South Africa
|SAILING
|4:30 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 1, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
|8 p.m.
CBSSN — SailGP: The France Sail Grand Prix, Day 2, St. Tropez, France (Taped)
|SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
CBSSN — NWSL: Kansas City Current at NJ/NY Gotham FC
|TENNIS
|1 p.m.
ESPN — WTA: The U.S. Open, Doubles Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|4 p.m.
ESPN — ATP: The U.S. Open, Championship, Flushing, N.Y.
|TRACK AND FIELD
|12 p.m.
NBC — The New Balance 5th Avenue Mile: From New York
|WNBA BASKETBALL
|3 p.m.
ABC — WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Las Vegas, Game 1 ---
