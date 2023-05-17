(All times Eastern)
Thursday, May 18
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m. (Friday)
FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide
COLLEGE BASEBALL
5 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Penn St.
7 p.m.
ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville
FS1 — UConn at Creighton
SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt
8 p.m.
BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Syracuse, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Boston College, Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver at North Carolina, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern, Quarterfinal
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
9 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (12:30 p.m.)
4 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.)
NBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago
8:40 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1
RODEO
9 p.m.
CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5, Fort Worth, Texas
RUGBY (MEN'S)
7 p.m.
FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Toronto
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
TENNIS
9 a.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal
