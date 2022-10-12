(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Thursday, October 13
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.

ESPN — Temple at UCF

FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia

7:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
6 p.m.

ACCN — Duke at Florida St.

BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.

7 p.m.

SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi

8 p.m.

ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech

BTN — Purdue at Iowa

GOLF
8 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain

11 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan

HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2

7:30 p.m.

TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2

NBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.

NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit

NFL FOOTBALL
8:15 p.m.

PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)
10 a.m.

CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)

TENNIS
5 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds

8 p.m.

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals ---

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you