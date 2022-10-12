|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Thursday, October 13
|COLLEGE FOOTBALL
|7 p.m.
ESPN — Temple at UCF
FS1 — Baylor at West Virginia
|7:30 p.m.
ESPN2 — Morgan St. at NC Central
|COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
|6 p.m.
ACCN — Duke at Florida St.
BTN — Wisconsin at Penn St.
|7 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi St. at Mississippi
|8 p.m.
ACCN — Virginia at Virginia Tech
BTN — Purdue at Iowa
|GOLF
|8 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, First Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain
|11 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Second Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan
|HORSE RACING
|12:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America's Day at the Races
|MLB BASEBALL
|3:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Seattle at Houston, Game 2
|7:30 p.m.
TBS — A.L. Divisional Series: Cleveland at NY Yankees, Game 2
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7 p.m.
NBATV — Preseason: Memphis at Detroit
|NFL FOOTBALL
|8:15 p.m.
PRIME VIDEO — Washington at Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|10 a.m.
CBSSN — UEFA Champions League: TBA (Taped)
|TENNIS
|5 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds
|8 p.m.
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA Early Rounds
|6 a.m. (Friday)
TENNIS — San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Quarterfinals ---
