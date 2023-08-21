Tuesday, August 22
LITTLE LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Willemstad, Curaçao vs. Maracaibo, Venezuela, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
3 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Nolensville, Tenn. vs. Seattle, United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
5 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Tokyo vs. Taoyuan, Chinese Taipei, International Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
7 p.m.
ESPN — Little League World Series: Needville, Texas vs. El Segundo, Calif., United States Bracket - Elimination Game, Williamsport, Pa.
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Boston at Houston
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Texas at Arizona OR Cincinnati at LA Angels
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF Central American Cup Group Stage: CD Fas vs. CD Olimpia, Group B, San Salvador, El Salvador
11 p.m.
FS1 — Liga MX: Pumas UNAM at Juárez
TENNIS
11 a.m.
ESPNEWS — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open, Qualifying - First Round, Flushing, N.Y.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
6:30 p.m.
TENNIS — Cleveland-WTA, Winston-Salem-ATP Early Rounds
TRACK AND FIELD
12:30 p.m.
USA — World Championships: Day 4, Budapest, Hungary
4 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
USA — World Championships: Day 5, Budapest, Hungary
WNBA BASKETBALL
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Las Vegas at Atlanta
NBATV — Connecticut at Washington
