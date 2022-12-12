|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, December 13
|CHL HOCKEY
|11:30 a.m.
NHLN — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere
|2 p.m.
NHLN — Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
ACCN — Furman at NC State
|7 p.m.
ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina
FS1 — Southern U. at Xavier
SECN — NC Central at LSU
|8:30 p.m.
ACCN — SC-Upstate at Florida St.
PAC-12N — Texas A&M-CC at Arizona
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama
|10:30 p.m.
PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Washington
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
TNT — Boston at LA Lakers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis
|NHL HOCKEY
|9 p.m.
ESPN — Washington at Chicago
|SOCCER (MEN'S)
|2 p.m.
FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Lusail, Qatar ---
