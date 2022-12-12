(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, December 13
CHL HOCKEY
11:30 a.m.

NHLN — Rogle Angelholm at Tappara Tampere

2 p.m.

NHLN — Skelleftea AIK at Frolunda Gothenburg

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6:30 p.m.

ACCN — Furman at NC State

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — The Citadel at North Carolina

FS1 — Southern U. at Xavier

SECN — NC Central at LSU

8:30 p.m.

ACCN — SC-Upstate at Florida St.

PAC-12N — Texas A&M-CC at Arizona

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — Memphis at Alabama

10:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Cal Poly at Washington

NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.

TNT — Golden State at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

TNT — Boston at LA Lakers

NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
8 p.m.

NBATV — Lakeland at Memphis

NHL HOCKEY
9 p.m.

ESPN — Washington at Chicago

SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.

FOX — FIFA World Cup: Argentina vs. Croatia, Semifinal, Lusail, Qatar ---

