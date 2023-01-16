|(All times Eastern)
|Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
|Tuesday, January 17
|CHL HOCKEY
|12 p.m.
NHLN — Leg 2: Frolunda Gothenburg at Lulea Hockey
|2:30 p.m.
NHLN — Leg 2: Tappara Tampere at EV Zug
|COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
|6:30 p.m.
SECN — Mississippi at South Carolina
|7 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Georgia Tech
CBSSN — Davidson at Dayton
ESPN — Kansas at Kansas St.
ESPN2 — Tennessee at Mississippi St.
ESPNU — Florida St. at Notre Dame
FS1 — Creighton at Butler
|8:30 p.m.
BTN — Penn St. at Wisconsin
SECN — Alabama at Vanderbilt
|9 p.m.
CBSSN — Murray St. at Belmont
ESPN — Georgia at Kentucky
ESPNU — Baylor at Texas Tech
FS1 — San Jose St. at New Mexico
|NBA BASKETBALL
|7:30 p.m.
TNT — Toronto at Milwaukee
|10 p.m.
TNT — Philadelphia at LA Clippers
|NBA G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
|8 p.m.
NBATV — Rio Grande Valley at Birmingham
|TENNIS
|2 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, First Round, Melbourne (Taped)
|9 p.m.
ESPN2 — ATP/WTA: The Australian Open, Second Round, Melbourne
|WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
|10 a.m.
ESPNU — FISU World University Games: Speed Skating - 1500m Women (Final), Lake Placid, N.Y. ---
