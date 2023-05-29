(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Tuesday, May 30
CHL HOCKEY
2 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Quebec Remparts vs. Seattle Thunderbirds, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE GOLF (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play - Quarterfinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
5 p.m.
GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play - Semifinals, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.
MLB BASEBALL
7 p.m.
TBS — Philadelphia at NY Mets
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at San Francisco OR NY Yankees at Seattle
SOCCER (MEN’S)
1:15 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup: U.S. vs. New Zealand, Round of 16, Mendoza, Argentina
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: U.S. vs. Canada, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Wednesday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, Second Round, Paris
WNBA BASKETBALL
9 p.m.
ESPN2 — New York at Seattle
